'Rs 50 cr allocated for enhancement of sports facility in J&K'

The Union Ministry of Sports Monday informed that a total of Rs 50 crore have been allocated for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The information was shared by the Sports Ministry in Parliament on Monday about the allocation of funds for sports infrastructure and schemes including the programs of the ministry.

In response to the queries raised in Upper House, the Union Sports Ministry in a written reply as per KNO, said that a total of Rs 50 crore have been allocated for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the financial year 2021-22 under the Khelo India scheme.

The Sports Ministry informed that the government, in the Budget Speech, 2021, has, inter-alia, decided to roll out the asset monetization program of core infrastructure assets, which includes sports stadiums. And the Government of India has already formulated policies, instructions, and guidelines for public-private partnership.

“Sports is a state subject and the primary responsibility of development of sports include training and promoting sports in the country through CSR funds, rests with the state governments and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) which are responsible for the governance of individual sports disciplines,” the sports ministry said.

“The central government, through the sport’s development schemes implemented by it and organizations functioning under its aegis, complements and supplements the efforts of the state governments and NSFs in this regard”.