Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:36 AM

'Rs 50 cr allocated for enhancement of sports facility in J&K'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:36 AM

The Union Ministry of Sports Monday informed that a total of Rs 50 crore have been allocated for the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The information was shared by the Sports Ministry in Parliament on Monday about the allocation of funds for sports infrastructure and schemes including the programs of the ministry.

Trending News

7-day training for another batch of NSS programme officers begins at KU

Webinar on global career opportunities on March 23

Weeklong plantation drive starts at Faculty of Forests SKUAST-K

Five-day long online faculty development programme begins at NIT Srinagar

In response to the queries raised in Upper House, the Union Sports Ministry in a written reply as per KNO, said that a total of  Rs 50 crore have been allocated for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the financial year 2021-22 under the Khelo India scheme.

The Sports Ministry informed that the government, in the Budget Speech, 2021, has, inter-alia, decided to roll out the asset monetization program of core infrastructure assets, which includes sports stadiums. And the Government of India has already formulated policies, instructions, and guidelines for public-private partnership.

“Sports is a state subject and the primary responsibility of development of sports include training and promoting sports in the country through CSR funds, rests with the state governments and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) which are responsible for the governance of individual sports disciplines,” the sports ministry said.

Latest News

33,552 people have registered on NTSP portal: Rijiju

Round Glass Punjab edge past 10-man Real Kashmir

Shooting World Cup|India win 3 gold, extend lead on medal tally

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Money laundering case | Mehbooba Mufti doesn't appear before ED

“The central government, through the sport’s development schemes implemented by it and organizations functioning under its aegis, complements and supplements the efforts of the state governments and NSFs in this regard”.

Related News