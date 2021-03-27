'Run For Unity' event organised in Budgam

Police on Saturday organised a cross country event ‘Run For Unity’ which was flagged off by SSP BudgamTahirSaleem Khan. The event started at 8:30 am from Railway Station and culminated at Sports Stadium Budgam covering a distance of about 4 kilometres.

More than 250 persons including students of different age groups participated in the event with keen enthusiasm, a police statement issued here said. During the pre flag-off ceremony held at Railway Station, SSP Budgam while interacting with the participants said the ‘Run For Unity’ has been organised for the unity and integrity of the nation besides nurturing the sports spirit among the youth. During the closing ceremony held at Sports Stadium, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, who was the chief guest, and SSP Budgam distributed cash rewards, mementos and certificates among the first 13 winners of the event. ZahidFarooq secured first position and AbidHussain second while the third position was jointly secured by MaqsoodHussain and FidaHussain. A cash reward of Rs 5000, 3000 and 2000 was awarded to the first three position holders respectively while Rs 1000 each was given to subsequent four position holders.

SSP Budgam expressed his gratitude towards the participants for joining the event and making it successful. He emphasised upon youth to “take full advantage of the platform provided by Budgam Police which is aimed to boost the sports activities and channelise energy towards positive goals”.

He said the sports play an important role in the personality development of an individual and keep one away from negativity. He said that more sports activities shall be organised in the district in future.