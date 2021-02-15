Sports, Today's Paper
Johannesburg,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 10:54 PM

SA to visit Ireland for historic first full limited-overs tour

South Africa will embark on a historic first full limited-overs tour of Ireland in July, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The matches are scheduled to be played from July 11-25 and will comprise three ODIs, that will form part of the ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League programme, and three T20 Internationals. The matches will be played in Malahide and Stormont.

“It is the first time the Proteas will tour Ireland for more than one game, with their only other visit being in June 2007 when they played an ODI in Belfast,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

“The tour marks a significant new chapter in our history as we visit one of the fast-developing cricket nations for a six-match tour,” said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

The Proteas have played and beaten Ireland in five ODIs over the years, including meetings at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. Their last showdown was during a one-match tour to South Africa by the Irish in 2016.

The two countries have never met in a T20 International.

Smith said Ireland have shown themselves to be highly competitive opponents in recent years, with growing profile in the world game. “It will also offer our players further international action in unfamiliar conditions, so we are looking forward to the contest,” Smith said.

