Safallo FC wins Shahr-e-Khaas football tournament

Safallo FC emerged as winner of the Downtown Shahr-e-Khaas football tournament, defeating J&K Bank Academy in the finals played on Thursday at Eidgah Ground, here.

In the final, Bank Academy was pitched against local favourites. The match turned out to be a thriller as it was a draw in the allotted time. The outcome was decided through a tie-breaker in which Safallo FC emerged as the winner. Safallo FC won by 5-4 in the tie breaker to lift the title. The tournament was organised by Downtown Sports Fraternity.