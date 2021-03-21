SAI allows non-residential athletes to train in NCOEs

The Sports Authority of India has allowed non-residential athletes to train at its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs).

They will be required to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols in order to protect the bio-bubble made for the country’s Tokyo Olympic-bound sportspersons.

“As all are aware the training of National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) has resumed and the athletes are gradually shaping up to the expected level.

“In this regard it has come to the notice of the competent authority that non-residential athletes of the NCOEs are deprived training due to obligations of maintaining the bio-bubble,” a letter issued by Regional Director (Operations) of SAI, Shiv Sharma, read.

The letter, which is in possession of PTI, stated that the regional heads and NCOE in-charges have the discretion to allow talented non-residential athletes to train at staggered timings and by following all COVID-19 protocols.

“The regional heads/NCOE in-charges may allow non-residential athletes at their discretion to train inside the campus on residential basis with immediate effect.

“Talented young national level athletes of come and play scheme or NCOE non-residential athletes may also be allowed to practice at staggered timings in consultation with their respective coaches.

“It is reiterated that all safety procedures have to be followed to ensure the safety of athletes against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) chief executive officer, Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan issued a separate advisory for Indian athletes due to participate in domestic and international competitions.

With COVID-19 cases witnessing a spike across the world, Rajagopalan advised the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and athletes to take maximum caution while on tours.