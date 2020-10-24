Sports, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 9:54 PM

SAI approves national coaching camp for TT

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 24, 2020, 9:54 PM

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved a national coaching camp for table tennis, which will be held from October 28 to December 8.

The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff, will be organised by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat. The camp has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 18 lakh (plus air travel and medical expenses), a press release from SAI said.

Trending News

People aghast over erratic power supply in Kupwara

Quadcopter shot down in Keran sector

Water shortage irks Shopian residents

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Soz endorses Mehbooba's stand

The camp will abide by the Standard Operating Procedure outlined by the Sports Authority of India for the resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first national camp for table tennis that will be held after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in March this year.

Related News