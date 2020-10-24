SAI approves national coaching camp for TT

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved a national coaching camp for table tennis, which will be held from October 28 to December 8.

The camp comprising 11 players (5 male, 6 female) and four support staff, will be organised by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) at the Delhi Public School, Sonepat. The camp has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 18 lakh (plus air travel and medical expenses), a press release from SAI said.

The camp will abide by the Standard Operating Procedure outlined by the Sports Authority of India for the resumption of sporting activities during the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be the first national camp for table tennis that will be held after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in March this year.