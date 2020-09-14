Sarmad inspects indoor sports hall, water sports center

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez took stock of progress of sports infrastructure and other development works at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground and Water Sports Center Nehru Park here today.

During his visit to Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground, Sarmad Hafeez inspected various sections of the sports facility and had on spot stock of several ongoing works there.

He directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the remaining works at the sports hall so that the facility would be dedicated to the sports persons and other players at the earliest.

Later, the Secretary also inspected the Water Sports Center at Nehru Park where he took stock of the renovation works and inspected different sections of the sports facility there.