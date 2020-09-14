Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:16 AM

Sarmad inspects indoor sports hall, water sports center

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 12:16 AM

Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez took stock of progress of sports infrastructure and other development works at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground and Water Sports Center Nehru Park here today.

During his visit to Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground, Sarmad Hafeez inspected various sections of the sports facility and had on spot stock of several ongoing works there.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in J&K

Representational Pic

Two 'LeT militant associates' arrested in north Kashmir's Baramulla

GK Photo

Sopore youth's death sparks outrage; political parties demand impartial probe

Representational Pic

Body of 'intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in Uri retrieved

He directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the remaining works at the sports hall so that the facility would be dedicated to the sports persons and other players at the earliest.

Later, the Secretary also inspected the Water Sports Center at Nehru Park where he took stock of the renovation works and inspected different sections of the sports facility there.

Related News