Secy Sports inspects sports infra works in South Kashmir

Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, today visited sports stadium Nilandrussu Bijbehara to inspect the ongoing works on the playfield besides reviewing other developmental activities of the department.

He directed the concerned officers to pace up the ongoing works so that they could be completed in time. He said that government is committed towards boosting sports infrastructure in J&K with emphasis on developing all the playfields to facilitate the youth. He said that indoor sports complex at Anantnag is first of its kind in South Kashmir where all sports facilities will be available with latest technologies.

He was informed that 20 sports related development works are under execution, some are in the final stage of completion. Besides, various sports development works under languishing projects scheme including PMDF, augmentation of sports infrastructure etc have been taken up at GDC Boys Khanabal, HSS Brakapora, HSS Dialgam, sports stadium Anantnag, Nanil, HS Sangran, HSS Doru, HSS Kokernag, HSS Wanpoh, HSS Mattan, HS Hassanoor sports stadium Mattan, GDC Mattan, HS Trahpoo, Marhama, Manjhara, Panzmullah Pahalgam, Football stadium at Mattan and play field at Shankerpora Doru with latest PU, synthetic, acrylic surface for different sports activities like Badminton, Volleyball , Football and Cricket besides 11pitches.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, K.K.Sidha, while interacting with the concerned officers, said that Anantnag has vast sports potential and has produced International level sports personalities like Parvaiz Rasool who is an icon for the youth of J&K.

Director General YSS Dr. Saleem-ul-Rehman, Secretary Sports Council Naseem Choudhary, ADC Ghulam Hassan Sheikh and other senior officers of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.