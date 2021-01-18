Sports, Today's Paper
Shakir Yousuf wins title of Mr North Kashmir

Shakir Yousuf was adjudged as Mr North Kashmir in the first Indian Physique Alliance Mr North Kashmir Powerful Man of the year 2021 held at SheeriBaramulla on January 17.

ShakirYousuf who weighed 58 kg was declared as 1st Mr North Kashmir Powerful Man of the year 2021, a statement said.

Zubair Ahmed was declared the first runner-up title and DrRafiq Mir won the second runner-up title. Around 24 Power lifters from North Kashmir took part in 10 categories.

The competitors went through Bench Press, Squats and Deadlift to prove their strength.

