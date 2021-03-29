Shastri congratulates Team India for 'season of a lifetime'

Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian national men’s cricket team, was effusive in his praise for the Indian team for having what he termed “a season of a lifetime”, during which it notched up five consecutive series victories against the world’s top two teams in the difficult COVID era.

After clinching the T20I and Test series against Australia, India completed a clean sweep in all three formats against England, with a seven-run win in the third ODI on Sunday.

Shastri, along with several other players, have been very vocal about the challenges of being in bio-bubbles for long periods of time.

“Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow #TeamIndia #INDvsENG,” Shastri tweeted.

Most of the Indian players have been inside the bio-bubble, which is a highly restricted area, since the IPL started last September. They were given a week’s break after the tour of Australia before heading back for the home series’ against England. India were off to a rocky start in Australia, losing the ODI series 1-2. However, the Men in Blue came back with a bang to clinch the T20I series 2-1.