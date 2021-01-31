Shastri hails PM

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of appreciation on the national cricket team’s recent triumph in Australia would strengthen its resolve to perform “under pressure” in future assignments as well.

The head coach of the victorious team tweeted: “Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !” “Sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime minister for recognising the performance of the Indian cricket team in australia..,” Ganguly tweeted.