Shoaib Malik, Aamir left out of Pak's upcoming tour of NZ

The Pakistani selectors on Wednesday dropped veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and pacer Muhammad Aamir from a 35-member squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a combined squad, which includes players for the senior team and the Shaheen’s side. It did not specify which player belongs to which squad.

Pakistan play three T20Is on December 18, 20 and 22 before their ICC World Test Championship fixtures to be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from December 26-30 and January 3-7 respectively.

The scheduled of the Shaheens is yet to be confirmed by New Zealand Cricket though it is expected to be played concurrently. The squad will depart for New Zealand on November 23. Babar Azam has already been announced Pakistan captain in all formats. His vice-captain in Tests will be Mohammad Rizwan in the tour which will be staged in a bio-secure environment in view of the COVID19 pandemic.