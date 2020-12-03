Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:59 PM

Shopian Hockey Tournament | Shopian HC to clash with Unanimous FC in final

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:59 PM
Representational Image
Unanimous FC beat Mehjoor FC to clinch their place in the final of the Shopian Hockey Tourney on Thursday.

In the second semifinal of the ongoing senior Hockey championship played in Shopian Unanimous FC beat Mehjoor FC by scoring four goals.

In first half Unanimous FC scored one goal, and then scored three more goals in second half to emerge the winner.

In the match, Danish scored two goals while Rahil Gulzar and Muzamil scored a goal each.

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday between Shopian HC and Unanimous FC.

The tournament is being organised by Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

