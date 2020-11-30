Shopian senior hockey tournament begins

The District Shopian senior hockey tournament organised by Hockey J&K started in Shopian on Monday. In the event six teams of district are participating and on the first day two matches were played.

The first match of the day was played between District Hockey Club Shopian and Awaneera Hockey Club. Hockey Club Shopian emerged winner by 3-1 goals.

For winning side Kifayat Baba, IrfanNaika and Khalid Bashir were the scorers while as for AwaneeraIrshad Ahmad was the scorer.

The second match of the day was played between AllamaIqbal HC and Mehjoor HC. In the match Mehjoor HC emerged winner by 1-0 goals. Abrar Ahmad was the lone scorer.