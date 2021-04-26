Sports, Today's Paper
SK Indoor Stadium converted into COVID-19 centre

Like previous year, District Administration has once again converted the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar into COVID-19 centre.

With the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have stepped up their efforts to tackle the situation. As such, isolation COVID centres are being set up like last year.

On Monday, the administration took over the Indoor Stadium Srinagar and started installing beds and other necessary equipment at the centre.

To review the arrangements, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar concerned and various officials from the health department visited the centre.

An official of the J&K Sports Council said the Indoor Stadium was simply an isolation centre last year. “This time, the administration is going to admit COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms at the centre. For that purpose, the availability of oxygen is also being made,” he said.

Authorities had last year also converted the Indoor Stadium Baramulla into a COVID-19 centre. Like last year, COVID-19 centres have also been established at Sanat Nagar Marriage Hall, Kashmir University Zakura campus, NIT Srinagar and Haj house Bemina.

