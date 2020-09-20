SKCC beat Police Line XI

Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Club (SKCC) defeated Police Line XI by one wicket in a nail biting friendly T-20 match being at Phallian Mandal Cricket Ground, here today.

Chasing 127 to win, SKCC crumbled at 4/14 in five overs. Vardhan (36 runs off 21 balls) and Sachin (34 runs off 33 balls) knitted a 71 runs partnership to recover SKCC from early blows and late firework by Jimmy 16 off 5 balls ensured a one wicket win for the SKCC in the final over of their innings. For Police Line Xi, Vibhu 3 wickets for 11 runs in 3 overs remained the pick of the bowlers whereas Sushant took 2 wickets and conceded 29 runs in Overs.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss Police Line XI posted 126 runs target on the scoreboard. Jatinder (40 runs off 18 balls) and Naveen (39 runs off 38 balls) were the main contributors for Police Line XI. For SKCC, Sachin took 3 wickets in 2 overs by conceding 10 runs to remain the wrecker of chief, whereas Bawa, Jimmy and Rohan shared 2 wickets each.

Sachin from SKCC was declared player of the match for an impressive performance with bat and Ball.