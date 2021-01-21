Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:43 PM

Ski course for outside J&K boys begins at Gulmarg

UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:43 PM
The first outside J&K boys batch being sponsored by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir was Wednesday flagged off from TRC Srinagar towards Gulmarg for the 7-Day introductory Ski Course there.

An official statement said that the 20 member group of boys drawn from various States & UTs including Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi and Ladakh was flagged off from TRC, Srinagar by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani. Joint Director, Tourism, Tabassum Kamili and Deputy Director, Tourism Publicity/Recreation, Ideel Saleem were also present.

This is the 4th batch this season and the first outside J&K boys group that will undergo the 7- Day Introductory Ski Course at Gulmarg.

