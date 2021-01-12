Ski Mountaineering trials for Khelo India on January 17

J&K Ski Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) is going to take part in forthcoming Khelo India National Winter Games 2021 at Gulmarg.

“Ski Mountaineering which is a part of Winter Olympic Sports now was first time introduced in Khelo India Winter Sports at Gulmarg in 2020. JKSMA is fielding its athletes in all the four events Sprint, Vertical Race, Individual and Team Race,” JKSMA statement reads.

To select J&K players for the games the Association is going to hold selection trials at Gulmarg on January 17.

“The selection of the athletes will be done during the selection trials which will be held at Gulmarg on Janaury 17. In this regard it is to inform all those skiers who have done their advance ski course and are in the age group of above 18 and would like to take part in the ski mountaineering events in Khelo India Winter Games they should contact cell phone No’s 7006828291 or 7889500121,” statement said.

The entry forms would also be available on Jammu and Kashmir Ski Mountaineering Facebook page, Khan Motors, Exchange Road, Srinagar and Highland Journeys Office Dalgate Opp SBI.