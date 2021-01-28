Ski Mountaineering trials on Jan 30

J&K Ski Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) is going to conduct ski mountaineering selection trials for Khelo India National Winter Games on January 30 at Gulmarg.

“In the upcoming Khelo India National Winter Sports 2021at Gulmarg. JKSMA is fielding its athletes in all the four events Sprint, Vertical Race, Individual and Team Race,” JKSMA statement said.

“The selection of the athletes will be done during trials which are going to be held on January 30 at 11 AM on Highland Ski Slope,” said a statement. The association has asked interested skiers who have done their advance ski course and are in the age group of above 18 years and would like to take part in the ski mountaineering events in Khelo India Winter Games they should contact cell phone No 7889500121.