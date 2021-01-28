Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:46 AM

Skiing course group flagged off from Srinagar

UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:46 AM
A 30-member group of participants was flagged off from Srinagar on Monday for Inter-Mediate Skiing course in Gulmarg.

The group of 30 participants that include both selected boys and girls were flagged off from Polo Ground Srinagar for 15-Day skiing course .

The course was flagged off from Srinagar by Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, NuzhatAra in presence of Sports Officer Central NusratGazala and other officials .

Meanwhile the basic 15 day course for 30 boys and girls concluded at Gulmarg on Monday.

The course IS being conducted by J&K Sports Council.

