Skiing course group flagged off from Srinagar

The group of 30 participants that include both selected boys and girls were flagged off from Polo Ground Srinagar for 15-Day skiing course .

The course was flagged off from Srinagar by Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, NuzhatAra in presence of Sports Officer Central NusratGazala and other officials .

Meanwhile the basic 15 day course for 30 boys and girls concluded at Gulmarg on Monday.

The course IS being conducted by J&K Sports Council.