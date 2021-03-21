Snow skiing course for Kashmir University's girl students concludes

A snow skiing course exclusively for girl students of University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges concluded at the ski resort of Gulmarg.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir had flagged off the all-girl student contingent, comprising 20 students, on the International Women’s Day on March 8, for a 10-day skiing course, organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).

After evaluation of their performance by experts, the meritorious students were awarded with prizes and certificates. In the Basic Category, Ishrat Fatima from SAM College Budgam won the gold medal, Ifshana Nazir from GDC Beerwah won the silver medal while Rabiya Shafi from University of Kashmir secured the bronze medal. In the Intermediate Category, Masrat Jan from GDC Kangan won gold medal, Tabassum Jan from Women’s College Nawakadal won the silver medal and Ibtisam Habib from Women’s College Sopore won the bronze medal. Sumaiya Saif from KU was the lone trainee in the advanced course.

The DPES organised a prize-distribution ceremony, where its Coordinator Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director DPES, a guest of honour.

Thanking the university authorities for supporting the initiatives of the DPES, Dr Nisar highlighted the efforts of the Directorate in promoting adventure sports activities.

Surjeet Kour accompanied the contingent as manager while Ghulam Nabi Reshi from Department of Youth Services and Sports imparted training to the participants.