December 15, 2020

SNOW SPORTS | 3-day Snowshoe Gulmarg training camp concludes

Three day Snowshoe training camp concluded at world famous ski resort Gulmarg on Tuesday.

The camp which was sponsored by Tourism Department to help athletes prepare themselves for upcoming National level competitions included   four snowshoe athletes including  Jalib, Sajad, Shakir and Muzamil Hussain.

The government statement said training equipment for the camp was provided by Tourism Department. “The camp was held for three days in which athletes trained themselves for nearly three hours daily,” it said.

As per the statement, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg Dr Javid-ur-Rehman interacted with the athletes and appreciated their preparations for the upcoming National competitions.  He assured athletes of all possible help from the department, it said.

