Snow Sports | Gulmarg remains abuzz

The world famous ski resort Gulmarg continues to remain abuzz with numerous snow sport activities.

On Monday Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir organized snowmobile race, snow tube race, snow cycling race and all terrain vehicle (ATV) race, in which scores of youth enthusiastically participated, the government spokesperson said in a statement. It added large number of tourists were seen enjoying the colorful eye-catching specter amidst sunny weather.

“It is heartening to see large number of youth enthusiastically participating in the snow based activities this winter season after a long gloomy summer. The early snow is a good omen and tourists arriving in Gulmarg are enjoying the colorful events being organized since last week here,” the statement quoted Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg, Dr Javid-ur-Rehman as having said. It added the department will be organizing many introductory ski Courses for both boys and girls between the age of 16-25 years.

“Out of the six groups, two groups will be exclusive for girls. Apart from Tourism Department, the Department of Youth Services and Sports is also organising various ski courses for boys and girls,” it quoted Dr Rehman as having said. Later, the statement said prize ceremony was also held for the winners.