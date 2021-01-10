SnowShoe event held in city centre

The SnowShoe run cum interaction programme was held at SP College Ground, here on Sunday.

The event was organised by J&K SnowShoe Association under the auspices of SnowShoe Federation of India in order to make local athletes aware about the SnowShoe activity.

In the event around 50 athletes from different parts of Kashmir, including an athlete from Kargil participated.

“The event was held on timing based. With association having limited number of equipment, the athletes had to run in groups and overall winner was decided through timing,” the statement said.

In senior category, Muzamil Hussain with best timing was winner while as Suhail Nissar was runner-up. Gulbandam Hikmatyar from Ganderbal was third. In junior category, Uzair finished first.