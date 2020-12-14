Snowshoe event held in Srinagar outskirts

The snowshoe event was held on Monday in upper reaches of Dara area here.

The event was held by a group of athletes at Mamneth meadow.

The group was lead by Discover Kashmir’s Sajad Kralyari and included international snowshoe athlete Muzamil Hussain, Nawab Mouzam Khan, Tufail ,Suhail, Jalib and Basit.

The statement from the group said there are possibilities for holding activities like snowshoe during winter across Kashmir, as it doesn’t require massive infrastructure.

It added the group is planning to hold first ever snowshoe championship in Srinagar soon, along with J&K Snowshoe Association.