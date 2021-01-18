SnowShoe event held on World Snow Day

A major winter sports activity of SnowShoe was held here on World Snow Day on January 17.

J&K SnowShoe Association and SnowShoe Federation of India with support from Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir held Srinagar SnowShoe Run at SP College Ground on Sunday to celebrate the World Snow Day.

In the event, around 70 athletes from various parts of Kashmir participated. The competitions were held in Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior categories .

The event was flagged off by Director Handloom and Handicrafts Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah in presence of Water Sports Coach Bilquis Mir, Director Physical Education Islamia College DrAltafurRehman, SnowShoe Federation of India official Mushtaq Bashir, J&K SnowShoe Association official Gulzar Khan and organising secretary Muzamil Mir. In senior category, Mohammad Adil Khan finished first while VillayatHussain and Aasif Ali finished second and third respectively.

In junior Under-19 category, Shahnawaz finished first while Aijaz Ahmed and ShahidShafiBhat finished second and third respectively. In sub- junior category Aabid Rashid finished first while Aqib Bashir and UbaidAltaf finished second and third respectively.