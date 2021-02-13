Sports, Today's Paper
Soha overcomes top seed to win AITA Women's Championship title

Bengaluru girl Soha Sadiq made the home crowd proud when the second seed made a superb comeback win against the top Seed Humera Baharmus of Telengana to wrest the title in the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women’s Championship at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence here on Saturday.

This was 22-year-old Soha’s second title in as many months in the current season.

The last time Soha had met Humera was three years ago in the final of a tournament. The match had gone to the wire with Humera emerging as champion after all three sets were decided via tie-breakers.

On Saturday, Soha was determined not to let things repeat despite the fact that she found the going tough in the initial stages of the match when she was down 0-4 in the first set. She then made a comeback, and won the next three games but it was a bit late and lost the first set 4-6.

The second set saw both opponents matching stroke for stroke until the sixth game. With a crucial break in the seventh, Soha surged ahead to close out the set without any further reply from her fancied rival.

Down 0-2 in the decider, the commerce student of the Mount Carmels College took calculated risks that paid off. Moving across the court deftly, the Karnataka No.1 won the next five games on a trot to go up 5-2 before her rival threw in the towel owing to severe pain in the leg.

