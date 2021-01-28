Sopore cyclist pedals from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 27 days

A young cyclist Manan Hassan Wani hailing from north Kashmir’s Sopore town has travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) on a bicycle in 27 days.

While spreading the message on drug addiction, MananWani started on January 1 and reached Kanyakumari on January 27.

Manan said, “I left Sopore on January 1 to KanyaKumari, a 4000 km travel project, which I completed in 27 days including four days rest”. “It was an 11 stage travel which started from Jammu and Kashmir then Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, UP, Maharashtra,Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh”, he added.

“I wanted to send a message to all youth about dedication and commitment. Everyone needs to give his 100 per cent in whatever they are doing. I can tell you how happy I am to complete this travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as it was my dream to reach here by bicycle”, he added.

“I am thankful to my coach and of course to brother Sameer who arranged everything in this tour and planned the route plan. Also, I want to send a message that youth should stay away from drugs as there is a better life there and people should focus on their dreams”, he said.