Sopore's Karate Gold Medalist starts academy

Karate gold medalist Adil Bahadur of Chakroday Khan Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has started academy to train youngsters.

He has won 10 gold medals at national, international levels and defeated Chinese rival inside a ring at an international event in Abu Dhabi.

Adil has now started his own academy where he trains the children at his ancestral village of Doabgah in Sopore.

Adil hopes that the government should come forward to boost Karate as more and more children are coming forward to train.

He said on 18th November 2018, his dream was fulfilled when he defeated a Chinese fighter inside a ring at Abu Dhabi.