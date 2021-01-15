South Africa name 21-member squad for Pak tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a 21-member squad for the tour of Pakistan where they will play two Tests and three T20Is beginning January 26. The squad will leave for Karachi late on Friday.

“The touring party has been cleared by Covid-19 tests which took place on Tuesday and Thursday and will travel to Karachi this evening,” said a statement from CSA on Friday afternoon. The first Test will be played from January 26 to 30 in Karachi while the second will be held in Rawalpindi from February 4 to 8. The Tests will be followed by three T20 Internationals in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, KagisoRabada, Dwaine Pretorius, KeshavMaharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, AnrichNortje, Wiaan Mulder, LuthoSipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, SarelErwee, Keegan Petersen, TabraizShamsi, George Linde, DarynDupavillon, Marco Jansen.