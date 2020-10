In the ongoing South Kashmir Gold Cup, Kulgam one match was played at Sports Stadium Wanopora Kulgam on Monday.

In the match Jehlum FC Anantnag clashed with YMFC Arwani. Jehlum FC won match by 3-2 goals. Bashir Ahmed of Jehlum FC was awarded man of the match.

The tournament is being organised by DFA Kulgam under the banner of JKFA.