South Kashmir Police Premier League won by Anantnag Gladiator

Anantnag Gladiator defeated Anantnag Super Kings by four wickets in the finals of the South Kashmir Police Premier League to lift the title.

The South Kashmir Police Premier League was organised by J&K Police. On the occasion DGP J&K Dilbag Singh interacted with the players and distributed the trophies.

According to a statement, the DGP emphasised upon the role of youth in development of any society. He further added that J&K Police is committed towards helping the youth of J&K to emerge as champions in various walks of life including sports.

He appealed to the youth to value the most precious asset to mankind i.e. life. The DGP was of the view that career progression through sports and backing by private sector is need of the hour. He congratulated the winning teams and players.