South Kashmir skiing championship held

The South Kashmir skiing championship organised by Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) for South Kashmir districts was held at Pahalgam on Friday.

In the event skiers from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts participated.

The competition was held in collaboration with Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering Pahalgam and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

Meanwhile WGAJK would be holding senior men, women District level competition for all Districts of Kashmir on Janaury 25 at Gulmarg. From Janaury 28 to 30, the association would be conducting State championship for all categories and age groups at Gulmarg. The championship would be followed with coaching camp for all the selected players.

