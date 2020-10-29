Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 12:35 AM

Spectrum football tournament concludes | Real Kashmir FC lifts title

Real Kashmir FC Reserves lifted the Spectrum football tournament title that concluded at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Thursday.

In the final Real Kashmir FC was against Lexican FC Ganderbal 6-0 goals. It was one sided affair as Real Kashmir FC proved too superior for Ganderbal side. Danish was awarded man of the match while as Amir was awarded player of the tournament.

To watch final, large number of spectators had thronged the venue.

In the event 32 teams from all Kashmir participating. The tournament was organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.

At concluding ceremony Chairmain Spectrum Advertising Services Abdul Rashid Bhat was chief guest. Amoung others present were  Tehsildar PamporeIshtiyaq Mohiddin, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo.

