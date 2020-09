The Spectrum football tournament organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama kicked off at Iqbal Ground (Tanch Bagh) Pampore on Thursday.

The first match of the tournament was played between Titans FC Anantnag and Real Wanpora Kulgam. In the match FC Anantnag defeated Kulgam side by 2-1 goals. Masood Hakeem was adjudged as man of the match and received award from MD Spectrum Advertising Services Gowhar Bhat.