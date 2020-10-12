Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:52 PM

Spectrum Football Tournament | LEXUN FC beats Regal FC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 11:52 PM
Representational Pic

In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament two matches were played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Sunday.

In the first match of the MEXICAN FC Ganderbal clashed with Regal FC. Ganderbal side won match by 1-0 goals. Furqan was awarded man of the match.

Trending News
Representational Pic

5 pistols, 10 magazines recovered from Teetwal in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

35-year-old Sarpanch found hanging at his home in north Kashmir's Bandipora

LG calls for developing self sustaining public conveniences across J&K

Development deficit, admin inertia defines today's Kashmir: NC

In the second match of the match Khumanie FC took on Syed FC. Due to bad light match couldn’t be completed. When match was stopped score was 0-0.

The tournament is organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.

Related News