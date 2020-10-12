Spectrum Football Tournament | LEXUN FC beats Regal FC

In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament two matches were played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Sunday.

In the first match of the MEXICAN FC Ganderbal clashed with Regal FC. Ganderbal side won match by 1-0 goals. Furqan was awarded man of the match.

In the second match of the match Khumanie FC took on Syed FC. Due to bad light match couldn’t be completed. When match was stopped score was 0-0.

The tournament is organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.