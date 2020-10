In the ongoing Spectrum football tournament second semifinal was played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Monday with two Real Kashmir FC sides against each other.

In the match Real Kashmir FC senior side was against it’s own side if Real Kashmir Under-18. The Junior aide proved tough nut to crack for the seniors as the outcome was decided through tie breaker. In penalty shootout Real Kashmir FC senior emerged out as winners. Imran was awarded man of the match.