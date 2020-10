In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament one match was played at Iqbal Ground Pampore, on Friday. In the match Real Kashmir FC was against Downtown FC. Real Kashmir FC won by 2-0 goals. Basit was awarded man of the match.

Earlier in the match played on Thursday, Etihad FC Jr clashed with Alamdar FC. In allotted time no goal was scored and the outcome was decided through tie breaker. In the tie breaker Etihad FC Jr emerged out as winner. Musharaf was adjudged as man of the match.