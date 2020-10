In the ongoing Spectrum Football Tournament, second quarter-final was played at Iqbal Ground Pampore here today.

In the match SCFA took on Ganderbal FC. The match turned out as close flight encounter. In the end Ganderbal FC emerged winner by 1-0 goals. Basit was awarded man of the match.

The event is being organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.