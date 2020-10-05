Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 5, 2020, 11:18 PM

Spectrum Football Tourney | Regal FC, Khumanie FC win matches

In the ongoing Spectrum Football Tournament two matches were played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Sunday. In the first match, Regal FC defeated Shining Star FC by 2-0 goals. A star was adjudged as man of the match.

In the second match, Novelty FC played goalless draw with Khumanie FC. After that outcome was decided through tie breaker in which Khumanie FC emerged out as winner. Adil Hussain Mir was awarded man of the match.

The tournament is being organised by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore).

