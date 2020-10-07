Spectrum Football Tourney | SFA beat Titans FC 2-0

In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament, one match was played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Wednesday.

In the match, Sports Council Football Academy took on Titans FC Anantnag. SFA emerged winner by 2-0 goals. Tajamul was awarded man of the match.

On the occasion, former International footballer Mehraj ud Din Wadoo was also present.

The tournament is being organised by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.