In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament one match was played at Iqbal Ground Pampore on Saturday.

In the match Tengpora FC clashed with Kothpora FC. Tengpora FC emerged winner by 4-1. Adnan was awarded man of the match.

The tournament is organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) and Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.