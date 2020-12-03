SpiceJet arranges training mat sets for Kashmiri judo players

The airline company SpiceJet airline on Thursday handed out training mats to Kashmiri judo players at Polo Ground Indoor Hall here.

The gesture came following request of national judo player and medalist from Kashmir, Kabra Altaf.

Kabra during Khelo India competition in Assam had requested Managing Director of SpiceJet Ajay Singh, who was guest on the occasion to help Kashmiri judo players.

Fulfilling Kabra’s request, SpiceJet Kashmir office handed mats to Kashmiri players.

The move has been hailed by J&K Judo Association Kashmir wing, who has thanked the managing director SpiceJet, Ajay Singh for providing judo mat sets to the players.

“This was our long pending demand which has been fulfilled today,” said the statement from the association.

The mat sets were received at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo Ground Srinagar in presence of Sartaj Mantoo, manager SpiceJet, Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport Srinagar, Abdul Hamid Khan, vice president J&K Judo Association, Gowhar Khan, joint secretary J&K Judo Association and KabraAltaf.

Meanwhile SpiceJet in its statement has termed the move following its long association with the sports.

“At SpiceJet, we are proud of our long and fruitful association with Indian sports. One of our foremost missions is to help young athletes flourish,” said the statement.

It added: “when Kabra Altaf, J&K’s star female Judoka asked Ajay Singh to help with judo mats at her training facility, we responded”.