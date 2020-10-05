Sports, Today's Paper
Sports activity flagged as component of B2V

Sports activity has been flagged as chief component of Back to Village-3 – the JKUT administration’s ongoing public – government interface campaign. According to statement, sports activities  are going on in all districts.

Lt Governor, recently as part of B2V Phase 3, inaugurated Youth recreational Centre at Shrimal, Shopian. While visiting Bandipora, LG Sinha issued on the spot directions to the DDC to make immediate provisions for the equipments and designated space for their practice across the district.

Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan, during Jan Abhiyan at Baramulla, inaugurated a Sports Ground at Lalpora  developed for sports like, cricket, volleyball, football, etc. He also distributed sports kits among local players. On his visit to Tangdhar  during Jan Abhiyan.

Advisor RR Bhatnagar, during Jan Abhiyan at Bandipora, inaugurated the Kashmir Youth Sports Festival at SK Stadium. Principal Secretary to Govt PDD & Deptt of Information & Public Relation, Rohit Kansal, distributed sports kits among  the children at  District Pulwama, while  during his recent visit  to Banihal in connection with B2V3 , CEO JK ERA, Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah also distributed sports equipments among the local  girl students. “Fit India Freedom Run” was also organized in all districts.

