Sports activity flagged as component of B2V

Sports activity has been flagged as chief component of Back to Village-3 – the JKUT administration’s ongoing public – government interface campaign. According to statement, sports activities are going on in all districts.

Lt Governor, recently as part of B2V Phase 3, inaugurated Youth recreational Centre at Shrimal, Shopian. While visiting Bandipora, LG Sinha issued on the spot directions to the DDC to make immediate provisions for the equipments and designated space for their practice across the district.

Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan, during Jan Abhiyan at Baramulla, inaugurated a Sports Ground at Lalpora developed for sports like, cricket, volleyball, football, etc. He also distributed sports kits among local players. On his visit to Tangdhar during Jan Abhiyan.

Advisor RR Bhatnagar, during Jan Abhiyan at Bandipora, inaugurated the Kashmir Youth Sports Festival at SK Stadium. Principal Secretary to Govt PDD & Deptt of Information & Public Relation, Rohit Kansal, distributed sports kits among the children at District Pulwama, while during his recent visit to Banihal in connection with B2V3 , CEO JK ERA, Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah also distributed sports equipments among the local girl students. “Fit India Freedom Run” was also organized in all districts.