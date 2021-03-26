Sports comp organised under BBBP

District Administration Kishtwar in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports department on Friday organised a sports competition under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for girls here at Chowgan Ground.

During the programme a cricket match and tug of war competitions were organised in which students from different schools participated. BVM School Kishtwar was declared 1st in the inter-school tug of war competition. The 2nd and 3rd positions went to ABN Public School and Jamai Public High School respectively. A cultural programme and nukkad nataks on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao were also presented on the occasion.

In her address, DDC Chairperson Pooja Thakur said that parents play an important role in shaping the future of their children.