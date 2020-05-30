'Sports Council to resume activities in green, orange zones'

J&K State Sports Council has said it would restart sports activities in green and orange zones that had earlier come to complete halt due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Lockdown Phase three as per guidelines we can resume sports activities in green and orange zones for the no contact sport without spectators. In that regard we have issued an order for the same for the resumption of activities. Some have already started and some will begin shortly.

The order is for only no contact sport, while as in no way and any zone contact sport activities would be allowed,” said Secretary Sports Council Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary.