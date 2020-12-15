Sports Council-XI beat Lone Star FC 3-1

In the ongoing Premier League J&K-Football tournament Sports Council-XI beat Lone Star Kashmir FC at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.

After suffering three consecutive defeats in the tournament, Sports Council-XI bounced back against Lone Star Kashmir FC and won the match by 3-1 goals.

Meanwhile, the second match of the day between Food and Supplies-XI and Downtown Heroes FC ended in a draw.

The tournament is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Football Association.