Sports Festival 2020 | Islamia College lifts Inter-College Cricket Rolling Trophy

Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar emerged as winner of the Inter-College Cricket Rolling trophy tournament here on Friday.

The final of the tournament was played between Islamia college and Amar Singh College Srinagar.

The final was inaugurated by the Comissioner Secretary to Government Higher education department Tallat Parvaiz Rohella.

After winning the toss, AS College captain decided to bat first and scored 150 runs in alloted 20 overs. Ravees with 41 and Riyaz Malik with 36 were the prominent scorers for them while for Islamia college Danish took three wickets. Muneeb and Imtiyaz took two wickets each.

Chasing a target of 151 runs Islamia College overhauled the target in last over with one ball to spare. Muneeb Munaf with unbeaten 69 was highest scorer for them and later he was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Amoung others Naveed with 33 and Imtiyaz with 27 were prominent scorers for Islamia College. For A S College Irfan,Tanvir and Shahid took one wicket each.

Islamia college won by seven wickets. Imtiyaz Bhat of Islamia College was adjudged as the best bowler of the tournament and Rayees of A S College was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament.Muneeb Munaf was awarded man of the match for his allround performance.

At concluding ceremony, Director Colleges Prof M Y Peerzada with former Director Colleges Prof Y A Shah, former Principal Islamia College Prof M A Khan and Principals of both the host College gave away the prizes and medals to the winners, runners up and the officials of the tournament

Members of Islamia College champion teams of Table Tenis, Badminton and Cricket were given track suits in recognition to their achievement in the Sports Festival 2020

The tournament was jointly organised by Islamia College and Amar Singh College involving 32 teams from all colleges of Kashmir.