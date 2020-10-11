Sports infra across JK worth Rs 49.78 cr inaugurated

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated sports infrastructure worth Rs 49.78 crore and laid foundation of projects costing Rs 10.5 crore across Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Governor inaugurated a Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall worth Rs 5 cr and also laid the foundation stones for Artificial Rugby Turf costing Rs 5 cr and a Synthetic Hockey Turf worth Rs 5.5 cr. According to official statement, both the projects will be completed in next financial year. He also e-inaugurated various PMDP projects and JKIDFC Projects worth Rs 17.03 cr and Rs 27.75 cr respectively.

While addressing the gathering at Polo Ground here, the Lt Governor observed that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has immense sports potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different sports. J&K is witnessing new revolution in sports sector. “I have a suggestion, we have prepared World Class Sporting facilities, now we need expert coaches and performance oriented staff so that our players can match the International standards,”said the Lt Governor.

Taking cognizance of media reports about non availability of sports equipment for young Roller Ball players from Nowhatta, the Lt Governor directed for providing necessary support to these sportspersons at the earliest. “We need to take services of expert coaches, like Kuldeep Handoo, and other performance oriented support staff to identify and hone the hidden talents of the region to help them achieve international performance standards,” said the Lt Governor.

Dronacharya Awardee, Wushu Coach, Kuldeep Handoo was also honoured by the Lt Governor for being the first in the UT to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Various other sports personalities were also honoured by the Lt Governor and Sports equipment was also distributed among the aspiring sportspersons. The official statement said that PMDP projects worth Rs 17.03 crore inaugurated today includes: 4 Multipurpose Indoor Sports Halls at – Shadipora Sumbal, Bandipora; Billawar, Kathua; Kotrenka Rajouri and Samba.

“JKIDFC projects worth Rs 25 cr inaugurated today includes: Development of Sports Stadiums at – Reasi, Nowshera Rajouri and Kalakote Rajouri; Development of Playfields at – Wullarhama, Pahalgam, Cheva Khurd Pulwama, Shashtri Nagar Jammu, Marh, Gogo Rangreth, Harinambal Natipora; Lighting of Playfields at – Naid Khai, R.S Pura, Hiranagar, Green Field Gandhi Nagar, Seer Hamdan, Kupwara near BHSS, Bemina Srinagar, Shopian, Sopore, Nowshera, Kalakote, Lamberi; Development of K K Hakku Stadium by way of approach road, parking, change room (B&G) etc, construction of pavilion at K K Hakku Hockey Stadium Jammu; Construction of sports field at Sainik Colony Jammu; Restoration of Basketball Courts at SKMASC Gindun Rajbagh; Restoration and completion of Squash Hall at SKMASC Gindun Rajbagh Srinagar Phase-I; Renovation /Upgradation of Saifuddin Club SKISC Srinagar and Construction of Pavilion block at Gani Memorial Stadium Srinagar.”