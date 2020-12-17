Sports Ministry formally recognises yogasana as competitive sport

The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Sidda Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik formally promoted yogasana as a competitive sport during an event here.

The move was made to encourage yoga, spread awareness about its benefits and to help improve physical and mental wellbeing of the people.

“Yogasana has been a competitive sport for a long time. But it has to be recognised by the Government of India so that it becomes an official and recognised competitive sport,” Rijiju said. “Today is a big day, we are launching it formally as a competitive sport and I am sure it will go a long way,” he added.